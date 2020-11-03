Loading articles...

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Markham Monday night

Last Updated Nov 3, 2020 at 6:47 am EST

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. (File/CITYNEWS)

A pedestrian is in hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Markham on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Markham Road and New Delhi Road, just north of Steeles Avenue, around 11:15 p.m.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and, at this time, impairment doesn’t seem to be a factor in the crash.

Markham Road was closed for several hours while police investigated.

The area has since reopened.

