Loading articles...

Man shot at multiple times outside a drug store in North York

Last Updated Nov 3, 2020 at 3:33 pm EST

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man was shot at in front of a drug store in North York.

The incident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. in a plaza near Jane and Finch.

Toronto police say the victim was shot at multiple times and some of the bullets struck nearby store-front windows.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a black SUV.

Police haven’t located the victim and are unsure if he’s injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: EB QEW east of Mississauga Rd. #EBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:05 AM
Good Tuesday morning #Toronto GTA! BIG warmup on the way! A stretch of temperatures in the mid to high teens after…
Latest Weather
Read more