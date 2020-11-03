Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man shot at multiple times outside a drug store in North York
by News Staff
Posted Nov 3, 2020 3:24 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 3, 2020 at 3:33 pm EST
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
A man was shot at in front of a drug store in North York.
The incident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. in a plaza near Jane and Finch.
Toronto police say the victim was shot at multiple times and some of the bullets struck nearby store-front windows.
The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a black SUV.
Police haven’t located the victim and are unsure if he’s injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
