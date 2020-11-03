Loading articles...

GOP’s Maria Elvira Salazar defeats US Rep. Donna Shalala

Last Updated Nov 3, 2020 at 11:20 pm EST

Republican Maria Elvira Salazar has defeated Democrat Donna Shalala for a U.S. House seat in Florida.

Salazar, a Spanish-language television newscaster, won in her second try for the office after Shalala prevailed in 2018.

The district covers much of the central Miami area and has generally been considered Democratic. Salazar sharply criticized Shalala for failing to timely report several stock sales as required.

Shalala previously served as President Bill Clinton’s secretary of Health and Human Services. Shalala also is a former president of the University of Miami and chancellor at the University of Wisconsin.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:30 PM
COLLISION: #NB410 ramp to Steeles. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:42 PM
A little breezy in #Toronto tomorrow up to 50 km/h. The SW wind direction coming down off the escarpment could make…
Latest Weather
Read more