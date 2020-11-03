Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ford government set to release new criteria for COVID-19 restrictions
by News Staff
Posted Nov 3, 2020 5:53 am EST
Last Updated Nov 3, 2020 at 6:26 am EST
The province is set to unveil new criteria for imposing and lifting COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday.
Government sources told CTV News the new approach will be a tiered system — with each tier carrying a more stringent set of measures, ranging from no restrictions to a full lockdown for regions that have unmanageable rates of the virus.
The sources say each stage would also come with a set of criteria, giving local health units and business owners a level of predictability when it comes to pandemic-related restrictions.
The province’s main web page on COVID-19 data is also reportedly getting a makeover — CBC News reports the Ford government will launch an enhanced set of graphs Tuesday afternoon, showing more information about infection rates than has been easily accessible until now.