Ford government set to release new criteria for COVID-19 restrictions

The province is set to unveil new criteria for imposing and lifting COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday.

The framework is expected to offer more clarity on restrictions for businesses, including restaurants and gyms, which remain temporarily closed under modified Stage 2 restrictions in Toronto, Peel, York and Ottawa.

Eleven mayors from across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area say they’re in favour of safely loosening COVID-19 restrictions in the province’s hot spots.

In a statement, the mayors say they support the province’s efforts to come up with a plan that would allow businesses such as gyms to reopen, under the guidance of public health officials.

Government sources told CTV News the new approach will be a tiered system — with each tier carrying a more stringent set of measures, ranging from no restrictions to a full lockdown for regions that have unmanageable rates of the virus.

The sources say each stage would also come with a set of criteria, giving local health units and business owners a level of predictability when it comes to pandemic-related restrictions.

The province’s main web page on COVID-19 data is also reportedly getting a makeover — CBC News reports the Ford government will launch an enhanced set of graphs Tuesday afternoon, showing more information about infection rates than has been easily accessible until now.

