Cities across the U.S. are prepared for potential post-election violence

With election day upon us, tensions are high across the United States.

Several cities are taking extra precaution in anticipation of possible post-election violence regardless of the result.

Here’s a look at how certain American cities are preparing for potential chaos.

NEW YORK CITY

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio says the city isn’t aware of any specific threats, but as a precaution officials and the NYPD are readying themselves for anything.

LOS ANGELES

In Los Angeles the LAPD are prepping for the worst.

Mayor Eric Garcetti has said he doesn’t anticipate any violence but officers will be ready just incase. The police chief says nearly every LAPD officers will be working on a election day.

CHICAGO

Several Chicago residents posted on social media on Monday after noticing the National Guard moving into the city ahead of election day.

Spotted the National Guard coming into Chicago and pulling into McCormick Place. pic.twitter.com/h6Ekzb1Vue — GeorgeMycykNBC (@GeorgeMycykNBC) November 2, 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C.

The White House has been reinforced with a “non-scalable” fence while businesses and homes board up in parts of Washington, D.C.

WATCH: Businesses in Washington, DC are boarding up ahead of expected election protests. pic.twitter.com/0QMNURrqOK — The Hill (@thehill) October 31, 2020

PORTLAND

Oregon Governor Kate Brown has ordered a state of emergency in Portland from Monday to Wednesday.

A number of National Guardsmen are on standby, ready to respond in the possibility of any unrest stemming from the election result.

Businesses in downtown Portland are boarding up ahead of the election. Most of the businesses we’ve seen putting up boards tonight are corporate but there are a few local businesses boarding up as well.@KOINNews pic.twitter.com/xaZpnTJLTO — Jacquelyn Abad (@JacquelynAbadTV) November 3, 2020

AUSTIN

Following the 2016 presidential election, citizens led multiple protests in Austin.

Austin Police chief says the department will be on tactical alert the entire election week.