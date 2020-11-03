Loading articles...

Cities across the U.S. are prepared for potential post-election violence

Last Updated Nov 3, 2020 at 6:35 pm EST

Police gather during a protest in Portland, Ore., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. A riot was declared early Wednesday during demonstrations in Portland after authorities said people set fires and barricaded public roadways.(Dave Killen /The Oregonian via AP) (Dave Killen /The Oregonian via AP)

With election day upon us, tensions are high across the United States.

Several cities are taking extra precaution in anticipation of possible post-election violence regardless of the result.

Here’s a look at how certain American cities are preparing for potential chaos.

 

NEW YORK CITY

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio says the city isn’t aware of any specific threats, but as a precaution officials and the NYPD are readying themselves for anything.

LOS ANGELES

In Los Angeles the LAPD are prepping for the worst.

Mayor Eric Garcetti has said he doesn’t anticipate any violence but officers will be ready just incase. The police chief says nearly every LAPD officers will be working on a election day.

CHICAGO

Several Chicago residents posted on social media on Monday after noticing the National Guard moving into the city ahead of election day.

 

WASHINGTON, D.C.

The White House has been reinforced with a “non-scalable” fence while businesses and homes board up in parts of Washington, D.C.

PORTLAND

Oregon Governor Kate Brown has ordered a state of emergency in Portland from Monday to Wednesday.

A number of National Guardsmen are on standby, ready to respond in the possibility of any unrest stemming from the election result.

 

AUSTIN

Following the 2016 presidential election, citizens led multiple protests in Austin.

Austin Police chief says the department will be on tactical alert the entire election week.

 

 

