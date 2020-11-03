Chrystia Freeland: Canada ready to help U.S. citizens in case of post-election chaos

OTTAWA — Canada’s diplomats will be ready to help Canadians living south of the border if there’s trouble in the United States after election day, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says.

“It is absolutely a responsibility of our government to be there for Canadians outside our country, and we will be there for them, too,” Freeland said Tuesday.

She said it’s up to Americans to decide who will lead them, and up to Canada to deal with whoever American voters select.

“We absolutely respect the choice the American people are making today and we will be ready to work effectively with whoever they choose as their government.”

But some observers of the U.S. presidential election expect that late-counted votes could mean the outcome is still uncertain by the end of the night, with final tallies taking days or even weeks in some states.

In the polarized American political environment, which saw clashes between demonstrators and police in many cities earlier this year, that could potentially lead to civil unrest.

“Our federal government is absolutely ready. We have thoughtfully prepared for all eventualities and I am really confident that we have a plan no matter what happens,” Freeland said.