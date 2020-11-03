Celebrities, pro athletes encouraging Americans to vote on Election Day

Celebrities and pro athletes have been extra vocal in the lead up to the U.S. election — and they continue to post videos to social media, encouraging Americans to get out and vote on Tuesday.

Actors, comedians, and musicians all want a big voter turnout.

Bruce Springsteen posted an audio message to Twitter, saying in part “every time you vote, you decide the future of this country.”

Voting is how you make what matters to you matter to them. Visit https://t.co/vv0uVArT7Z to make your voting plan and get your vote counted by November 3rd.

#YourVoiceYourPowerYourVote pic.twitter.com/e6n1Yoyisi — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 30, 2020

Taylor Swift, who is normally quiet during elections, used her platform to encourage Americans to safely get out and vote.

“If you haven’t voted yet, please do. Stay safe, wear a mask, take care of yourselves, I love you very much, happy voting,” she said.

Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, and Lady Gaga have also encouraged voters to cast their ballots.

Cardi B posted to Instagram to tell her followers she got up early to vote — and telling them to do the same.

Comedian Chelsea Handler posted a picture captioned “These are votes from our grandparents staying safe from COVID” to Instagram.

Jennifer Aniston wrote on Instagram that she got out early to vote, and is continuing to share the voting message in her Instagram stories on Tuesday, along with Courtney Cox.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been sharing videos on their Instagram and Twitter platforms encouraging Americans to vote, and Paul Rudd was captured on video handing out cookies to voters at the advanced polls.

Earlier in the race to the White House, Bradley Cooper and Snoop Dog posted tutorials on how to register to vote.

RELATED: ‘Newman,’ US Postal Service share ‘get out and vote’ message ahead of U.S. election

Pro athletes south of the border have been more outspoken than ever when it comes to the election by encouraging fans to vote.

The phrase ‘stick to sports’ ignored by athletes seeking change.

In the lead-up to the election, Lebron James started the organization ‘More Than A Vote’ to help fight voter suppression.

Others speaking out include fellow NBA star Steph Curry in a video shared Monday night by the Lincoln Project.

Vote for Joe. Your future is depending on it. pic.twitter.com/q7P8vRBJr6 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 3, 2020

vote vote vote pic.twitter.com/xOMdYfsIyD — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 2, 2020

Some athletes have come out ‘pro-Trump’ in recent days, including golf legend Jack Nickluas and the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Bobby Orr.

Get out and vote. I did! pic.twitter.com/IfQb3NeSO3 — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) October 29, 2020

Meanwhile, the organization Rally The Vote is a coalition of teams from most major sports reminding fans to do one thing: vote.

Large sports venues across the U.S. have opened their doors as voting stations — two dozen NBA arenas, including Staples Center in LA., along with Dodger Stadium.

North of the border, the Toronto Raptors are encouraging their American friends to get out and vote as well.