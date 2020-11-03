Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Carlos Gimenez wins House seat over Rep. Mucarsel-Powell
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 3, 2020 10:18 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 3, 2020 at 10:28 pm EST
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez speaks during a protest at PortMiami by workers in the cruise ship industry wanting to return to work, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Miami. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a No Sail Order for cruise ships through Oct. 31 during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Republican Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has won a Florida seat in the U.S. House, defeating a single-term Democrat.
Gimenez, a former firefighter, prevailed over Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in a district that stretches from the Miami suburbs to Key West. The seat has swung back and forth between Democrats and Republicans for several elections.
Gimenez has made restoring the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic one of his top campaign issues. Mucarsel-Powell, who is originally from Ecuador, also stressed recovery from the pandemic as a major priority.