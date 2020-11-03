Loading articles...

Carlos Gimenez wins House seat over Rep. Mucarsel-Powell

Last Updated Nov 3, 2020 at 10:28 pm EST

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez speaks during a protest at PortMiami by workers in the cruise ship industry wanting to return to work, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Miami. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a No Sail Order for cruise ships through Oct. 31 during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Republican Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has won a Florida seat in the U.S. House, defeating a single-term Democrat.

Gimenez, a former firefighter, prevailed over Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in a district that stretches from the Miami suburbs to Key West. The seat has swung back and forth between Democrats and Republicans for several elections.

Gimenez has made restoring the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic one of his top campaign issues. Mucarsel-Powell, who is originally from Ecuador, also stressed recovery from the pandemic as a major priority.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:30 PM
COLLISION: #NB410 ramp to Steeles. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:42 PM
A little breezy in #Toronto tomorrow up to 50 km/h. The SW wind direction coming down off the escarpment could make…
Latest Weather
Read more