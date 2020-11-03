Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Canada ready to help its citizens in U.S. in case of post election disruption: Freeland
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 3, 2020 1:51 pm EST
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland is seen during a news conference Tuesday October 20, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada’s diplomats will be ready to help Canadians living south of the border if there’s trouble in the United States after election day.
She says it’s always a federal government responsibility to assist Canadians who are outside the country, no matter where they are.
Freeland says it’s up to Americans to decide who will lead them, and up to Canada to deal with whoever American voters select.
But some observers of the U.S. presidential election expect that late-counted votes could mean the outcome is still uncertain by the end of the night.
In the polarized American political environment, which saw clashes between demonstrators and police in many cities earlier this year, that could potentially lead to civil unrest.
Freeland says the government has plans and will be ready no matter what happens.
