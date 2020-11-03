Battle for the 'soul' of the nation underway as Americans cast their votes

Joe Biden says the “soul of the nation” is on the line. Donald Trump maintains the elusive “American Dream” can only be realized under his command.

After weeks of courting voters, a divided America is preparing to add the votes — a gargantuan task that could leave the United States in an anxious state of suspended animation if a winner can’t be determined in a timely fashion.

A staggering 102 million Americans voted early — a record total that represents 73 per cent of the total turnout of the 2016 presidential election.

Voters also flocked to the polls in person on Tuesday, brushing aside fears of a ballooning COVID-19 pandemic to cast their votes.

“Winning is easy,” Trump told reporters earlier Tuesday. “Losing is never easy, not for me it’s not.”

Trump left open the possibility of addressing the nation Tuesday, even if a winner isn’t yet determined. Biden, too, promised a speech.

The first polls close at 6 p.m. Eastern time in swaths of Indiana and Kentucky, followed by a steady stream of poll closings every 30 minutes to an hour throughout the evening. The last polls in Alaska shut down at 1 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday.

We are in a battle for the soul of the nation. And you have the ultimate power to determine the outcome: your vote. Use it. https://t.co/9rMqqkrmdT — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020

A vote for me and the Republican Party is a vote for the American Dream! Over the next four years, we will make America into the Manufacturing Superpower of the World, and we will end our reliance on China once and for all. https://t.co/gsFSghkmdM pic.twitter.com/S7PAIqWd0y — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

Mounting anxiety

A nation already uncertain about its future amid a worsening pandemic, an economic sucker punch and series of police killings that forced a national reckoning on racism is now contemplating the added threat of possible clashes in the wake of Election Day.

Walmart announced it removed ammunition and firearms from displays, citing “civil unrest.” Some businesses boarded up their buildings.

About 7 in 10 voters say they are anxious about the election, according to an AP-NORC poll last month. Only a third are excited. Biden supporters were more likely than Trump voters to be nervous — 72 per cent to 61 per cent.

A new anti-scale fence was erected around the White House. And in downtowns ranging from New York to Denver to Minneapolis, workers boarded up businesses lest the vote lead to unrest of the sort that broke out earlier this year amid protests over racial inequality.

Just a short walk from the White House, for block after block, stores had their windows and doors covered.