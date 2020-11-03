12 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Scarborough school, staff refusing to work for the second day

A numbers of teachers and staff at a Scarborough elementary school are refusing to enter the building for the second day in a row following a COVID-19 outbreak.

The employees at Glamorgan Junior Public School are concerned that the school should be closed amidst the outbreak.

The school currently has 12 confirmed cases, three students and nine staff members. The Toronto District School Board says that 11 of the cases were isolated and confined to one wing of the elementary school, located near Kennedy Road and the 401.

According to TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird, around 60 students went to school on Tuesday and classes are still going on. He says that staff from other schools have been brought in to help supervise students in the meantime.

“The important thing for parents to know is students are continuing to be supervised at school and everyone is safe.”

Bird says that whether or not the staff refusing to work will get paid is being looked at. Many of the staff members are in the parking lot awaiting the arrival of the Ministry of Labour.

“There is a very specific process that needs to be followed as part of a work refusal. And we work through that process with the Ministry of Labour.”

He says the TDSB’s focus right now is making sure staff follows the guidelines and they have everything they need.

According to Bird the school has been declared safe by Toronto Public Health and health officials said there is no reason for the school to be closed.

“If for any reason we thought it was unsafe to be in that building it would be closed as we speak,” says Bird.

On Monday, Staff at the school asked principal Teri Molnar and the TDSB to temporarily close the school or enforce additional safety measures but the school remained open throughout the day.