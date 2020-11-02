Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
What a fluke: Dutch whale tail sculpture catches metro train
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 2, 2020 4:57 am EST
Last Updated Nov 2, 2020 at 4:58 am EST
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — This really was a fluke.
The driver of a metro train escaped injury when the front carriage rammed through the end of an elevated section of rails and was caught by a sculpture of a whale’s tail near the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.
Images broadcast on Dutch media early Monday showed the metro suspended on the whale’s tail several meters (yards) above the ground.
The company that operates the metro line said the driver was uninjured and there were no passengers on the train when it crashed through stop barriers at the end of the station in the town of Spijkenisse, on the southern edge of Rotterdam, early Monday morning.
The station is the final stop on the metro line.
The Associated Press
