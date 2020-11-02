Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US construction spending up again, rises 0.3% in September
by Matt Ott, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 2, 2020 10:23 am EST
Last Updated Nov 2, 2020 at 10:28 am EST
A new home under construction is shown Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Houston. U.S. construction spending increased 1.4% in August, led by a surge in spending on single-family homes. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
SILVER SPRING, Md. — U.S. construction spending rose 0.3% in September, the fourth straight monthly gain after a coronavirus-caused spring swoon.
The Commerce Department reported Monday that the September gain followed followed a revised gain of 1.3% in August. Spending on residential construction was strong yet again, with single-family home projects jumping 5.7%. Demand for single-family homes remains strong as buyers rush to the market pushed by historically low interest rates under 3%.
Total residential construction was up 2.7%, while government construction spending fell 1.7%.
Spending on non-residential private construction fell by 1.5%.
During the first nine months of 2020, construction spending is up 4.1% over the same period last year.