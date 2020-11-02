Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Town of Aylmer declares state of emergency ahead of ' anti-masking freedom march'
by News Staff
Posted Nov 2, 2020 6:58 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 2, 2020 at 7:18 pm EST
People participate in a rally dubbed a "freedom march" in Aylmer, Ontario on Oct. 24, 2020. Credit: Facebook - Kimberly Neudorf
The town of Aylmer, Ont., has declared a state of emergency ahead of a rally scheduled for this weekend.
The declaration, signed by mayor Mary French, says the emergency went into effect at 2 p.m. Monday “as a result of the potential for civil unrest and service disruptions relating to protests and demonstrations regarding COVID-19 directions, recommendations and orders set out by the Province of Ontario and Southwestern Public Health.”
Aylmer police said in a tweet that the move was in direct response to an “anti-masking freedom march” planned for Nov. 7.
Town of Aylmer declares State of Emergency. This action has been taken in direct response to a 2nd Anti-Masking Freedom March planned for Nov 7th. The potential for civil unrest and service disruptions, has prompted this response. pic.twitter.com/y2550YRSmZ
The rally dubbed a “lawful public freedom march” was billed as a family-friendly event and was to take place at the East Elgin Community Centre parking lot.
The rally was to be the second of its kind — the first was held on Oct. 24 — with a focus on what organizers believe to be restrictive government policies and advocating for freedom.
Aylmer has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Oxford, Elgin and St. Thomas counties thus far, with 89 of the 337 cases reported by the Southwestern Public Health Unit on Monday coming from the town.