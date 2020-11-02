Loading articles...

Town of Aylmer declares state of emergency ahead of an anti-mask protest

Last Updated Nov 2, 2020 at 7:57 pm EST

People participate in a rally dubbed a "freedom march" in Aylmer, Ontario on Oct. 24, 2020. Credit: Facebook - Kimberly Neudorf Facebook - Kimberly Neudorf

The southern Ontario town of Aylmer is now under a state of emergency.

The measures have been taken to combat the “potential for civil unrest and service disruptions” surrounding anti-mask protests and demonstrations.

The state of emergency went into effect at 3 p.m. on Monday.

Aylmer police said in a tweet that the actions have been taken as a direct response to the ‘Anti-Masking Freedom March’ planned for Nov. 7. Organizers are calling the protest a “lawful public freedom march” rallying against government restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The demonstration was going to be the second of its kind. The initial march was held on Oct. 24.

The upcoming version was expected to take place in the parking lot of the East Elgin Community Complex.

Aylmer has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Oxford, Elgin and St. Thomas counties thus far, with 89 of the 337 cases reported by the Southwestern Public Health Unit on Monday coming from the town.

 

 

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
#SBDVP Don Mills cleared
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:02 PM
Unbelievable. #Eta is now the strongest storm of the 2020 season, beating #Laura by just 3 mb...and it's November.…
Latest Weather
Read more