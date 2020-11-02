Town of Aylmer declares state of emergency ahead of an anti-mask protest

The southern Ontario town of Aylmer is now under a state of emergency.

The measures have been taken to combat the “potential for civil unrest and service disruptions” surrounding anti-mask protests and demonstrations.

The state of emergency went into effect at 3 p.m. on Monday.

Aylmer police said in a tweet that the actions have been taken as a direct response to the ‘Anti-Masking Freedom March’ planned for Nov. 7. Organizers are calling the protest a “lawful public freedom march” rallying against government restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Town of Aylmer declares State of Emergency. This action has been taken in direct response to a 2nd Anti-Masking Freedom March planned for Nov 7th. The potential for civil unrest and service disruptions, has prompted this response. pic.twitter.com/y2550YRSmZ — Aylmer Police (@AylmerPolice) November 2, 2020

The demonstration was going to be the second of its kind. The initial march was held on Oct. 24.

The upcoming version was expected to take place in the parking lot of the East Elgin Community Complex.

Aylmer has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Oxford, Elgin and St. Thomas counties thus far, with 89 of the 337 cases reported by the Southwestern Public Health Unit on Monday coming from the town.