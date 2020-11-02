Toronto's top doctor asking for limited Diwali gatherings this year

We’ve heard this before.

We were asked to change our Thanksgiving and Halloween celebrations this year because of COVID-19. Now the pandemic is putting a dimmer on the festival of lights.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health is asking the Hindu community to dial back their annual Diwali celebrations this year.

“For the benefit of everyone in Toronto I urge all of you celebrating Diwali this year to set another example for all of us by adapting your celebrations.”

De Villa says that although it is normally a time of significant gathering, people will need to alter their traditions to ensure everyone in the community can remain in good health.

“Whatever we may celebrate we have reached the point in the year where we must think about how fundamentally difficult it is to accept there is risk, even danger, in events where we come together for the pleasure of each other’s company.”

De Villa reiterates that the risk of catching COVID-19 is real.

Diwali lands on Nov. 14 this year, though it is often celebrated over a five day period starting two days before and ending two days after.