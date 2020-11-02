Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Toronto police warning road users to be extra careful with fewer daylight hours
by News Staff
Posted Nov 2, 2020 7:34 am EST
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
It’s that time of year again — the clocks have gone back.
Now, Toronto police are out with a warning for all road users to be extra careful with fewer daylight hours.
With the time change, Toronto Police said historically, they see a 30 per cent increase in pedestrian-involved collisions.
This year’s campaign ‘Focused on Vulnerable Road Users’ will run all week with a focus on the big four driver behaviours known to cause injuries; aggressive, distracted, and impaired driving, and speeding.
Toronto police are asking motorists. that when visibility is reduced, to give yourself extra time to get to your destination, to drive the speed limit, and adjust your driving according to the conditions.
This year, 15 pedestrians have been killed on city streets, the majority of victims have been 55 years or older.