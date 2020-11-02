Loading articles...

Toronto police warning road users to be extra careful with fewer daylight hours

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

It’s that time of year again — the clocks have gone back.

Now, Toronto police are out with a warning for all road users to be extra careful with fewer daylight hours.

With the time change, Toronto Police said historically, they see a 30 per cent increase in pedestrian-involved collisions.

This year’s campaign ‘Focused on Vulnerable Road Users’ will run all week with a focus on the big four driver behaviours known to cause injuries; aggressive, distracted, and impaired driving, and speeding.

Toronto police are asking motorists. that when visibility is reduced, to give yourself extra time to get to your destination, to drive the speed limit, and adjust your driving according to the conditions.

This year, 15 pedestrians have been killed on city streets, the majority of victims have been 55 years or older.

