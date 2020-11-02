Loading articles...

TDSB rewards principals, VPs with pandemic pay raise for sacrifices made during COVID-19

Grade two teacher Vivian Mavraidis prepares her classroom at Hunter's Glen Junior Public School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Monday, September 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

In an effort to recognize members of its staff, Toronto’s public school board says it will spend up to $2.4 million in bonuses for its principals and vice-principals for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board recently informed employees of the pay raise, confirming the bonus will be given to principals and vice principals by Dec. 10, at the latest.

“In order to meet additional requirements for a safe reopening of schools in September, Principals and Vice Principals were required to attend work earlier in August compared to previous years,” Toronto District School Board spokesperson, Ryan Bird, said in an emailed statement to 680 NEWS.

“To recognize these additional days, Principals and Vice Principals will be receiving 3.75 days pay at their regular rate. This is equivalent to 5 days of the daily rate for a summer school principal. While exact numbers are not available, the additional pay is expected to cost approximately $2.2 to $2.4 million,” Bird added. 

The pay raises come amidst a tumultuous time for the TDSB.

Last week, it was reported that thousands of students remain unaccounted for due to “no-shows” and that the board’s budget has taken a hit as a result.

The TDSB finance committee was told in mid-Oct. that it will be about $42-million short in provincial funding this school year.

Still, Bird says administrators deserve to be rewarded due to a number of factors.

“Some Principals and Vice Principals were also allowed to carryover a limited number of unused lieu days from the previous year as they were unable to take them due to significant labour unrest, followed immediately by the pandemic.”

Bird says the TDSB would like to hire additional teachers as some schools deal with staff shortages.

