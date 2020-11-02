Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Teachers, staff at Scarborough elementary school refuse work following COVID-19 outbreak
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Nov 2, 2020 11:03 am EST
A grade six class room is shown at Hunter's Glen Junior Public School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Monday, September 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
An elementary school in Scarborough that remains open despite a COVID-19 outbreak being declared at the institution has prompted some staff members to voice their concerns.
On Friday, 11 cases (nine staff and two students) were confirmed at a wing in Glamorgan Junior Public School near Birchmount Road and Highway 401.
This resulted in 58 students having to self-isolate following orders by Toronto Public Health.
Early Monday morning, staff members were seen outside the school refusing work, saying the school should be closed amidst the outbreak.
Staff at Glamorgan Junior Public School asked principal Teri Molnar and the Toronto District School Board to temporarily close the school or enforce additional safety measures but, as of Monday, the school remained open.
A spokesman at the TDSB confirmed last week that the COVID-19 outbreak was limited to one wing of the school and said that the rest of Glamorgan Junior Public School was not exposed to the virus.