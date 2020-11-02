Loading articles...

South Simcoe police say foul play is not suspected in death of Bradford teen

A memorial has been set up in Bradford near a local pond where 15-year-old Siem Zerezghi was found on Friday. Mark Douglas/Twitter

South Simcoe police have confirmed the body they discovered late Friday to be that of missing 15-year-old Siem Zerezghi.

On Monday, police provided an update on their investigation, saying a post-mortem was conducted revealing the cause of death.

“We know that the cause of death at this current time is by drowning,” South Simcoe police chief Andrew Fletcher said.

“We do not believe that any foul play is suspected. The investigation into Siem’s death is continuing and will continue today.”

Fletcher says police in Bradford are still seeking information from the public with hopes of attaining more clarity into the final moments preceding the teenager’s death.

“We don’t know what drew him to that pond but we do know he was familiar with it,” Fletcher said.

“It was a regular route for Siem to travel from his parents house to his aunt’s house. We know that his father took him there to play sports so he is familiar with the area. It’s not suspicious in any way to find him at that pond.”

Last Friday, police held a media scrum confirming they had discovered a body near a local pond in the Professor Day Drive area.

RELATED: Family makes emotional plea to missing Bradford teen

Around 3 p.m. that day, investigators located items they believed to belong to Zerezghi.

The boy had been not been seen since the early morning hours on Saturday, Oct. 24.

“As the investigation unraveled, we started to gather more and more information, we did identify that Siem left his home at 7:45 that Saturday morning,” Fletcher confirmed.

“That information came to us because of the great help we received from the community.”

A candlelight vigil was held in Bradford late Sunday in Siem’s memory.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
CLEAR: MTO crews removed the tire debris EB 401 east of Whites collectors. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:59 AM
All weather alerts have come to an end. Wind is still very strong for us today. Wintry start to the week but it wil…
Latest Weather
Read more