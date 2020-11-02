Loading articles...

Small plane from NC with 3 aboard missing in western NY

Last Updated Nov 2, 2020 at 9:14 am EST

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Authorities on Monday searched for a small plane with three people aboard that lost contact with air traffic controllers in western New York.

The twin-engine plane carrying a pilot and two passengers was near Jamestown, New York, when it was last heard from shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone said. The plane was headed to Jamestown Regional Airport from North Carolina, he said.

The search for the plane was halted about 1 a.m. and resumed after daylight, authorities said.

Weather may have been a factor in the plane’s disappearance. The Jamestown area was experiencing wind gusts of about 25 to 30 mph with light snow Sunday night.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
And we're ALL CLEAR on the #WB409.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:59 AM
All weather alerts have come to an end. Wind is still very strong for us today. Wintry start to the week but it wil…
Latest Weather
Read more