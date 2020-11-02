Loading articles...

Report: Police operation at Vienna synagogue, shots fired

Last Updated Nov 2, 2020 at 2:58 pm EST

VIENNA — Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported that a large-scale police operation is ongoing at a Vienna synagogue following gunfire Monday.

ORF cited witnesses saying several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. (1900 GMT).

Vienna police tweeted that officers were out in force and the exact circumstances of the incident were still being determined.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
COLLISION: #WBQEW approaching Third Line. Left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:59 AM
All weather alerts have come to an end. Wind is still very strong for us today. Wintry start to the week but it wil…
Latest Weather
Read more