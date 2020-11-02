Loading articles...

1 injured in crash involving police cruiser at Bloor and Parliament

A two-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser at Bloor Street East and Parliament Street on Nov. 2, 2020. TWITTER/Toronto Police Operations

One person is injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a Toronto police cruiser.

In a tweet, police said the crash happened at Bloor Street East and Parliament Street just before 8 a.m. on Monday.

Paramedics said the person was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police have not said who is injured.

The area is closed to traffic.

