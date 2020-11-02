Ontario reporting new COVID-19 cases in 900s for second straight day

Ontario is reporting 948 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and seven deaths.

This comes after the province confirmed 977 cases on Sunday, and 1,015 infections on Saturday.

Compared to Sunday, Monday’s new cases show a three per cent decline in infections, and a 22.2 per cent increase in deaths.

Looking a the province’s hotspots, two of the four are seeing an increase in numbers. Toronto’s 315 new cases is up from the 279 infections the day before. The Peel Region is seeing an uptick with 269 cases, compared to 238.

Meanwhile, the remaining two hotspots are seeing a decline in new cases compared to the day before. Ottawa is reporting a drop from Sunday’s 130 cases to 64, and York Region with Monday’s 81, a dip compared to 113 the day before.

Windsor-Essex sees 23 new cases, Niagara Region has 24, Simcoe reports 28, Hamilton has 30, Durham sees 32 new infections, and Halton is reporting 19 new cases.

There are 826 more resolved cases and over 27,900 tests completed.

826 cases have been resolved, a decline of 4.4 per cent compared to the day before, bringing the total to 77,655 of confirmed cases in the province.