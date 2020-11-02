Frustration grows as more flu shot appointments get cancelled

As public health officials and politicians are urging Ontarians to get their flu shot this year, many people are finding it a futile effort with appointments at pharmacies getting cancelled due to a lack of supply.

Flu shots this year are largely being done by appointment to avoid crowds and to comply with the province’s COVID-19 regulations, but even those who have booked ahead are finding themselves at a loss.

Breakfast Television’s Melanie Ng booked her appointment for a flu shot at a local pharmacy two weeks ago and was given a date this upcoming Sunday. On Monday, she received an email telling her the appointment was being cancelled due to lack of supply.

Justin Bates, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Pharmacists Association, believes the shortage has been caused by a massive increase in demand.

“Because of all of the reports out there about people not being able to get the vaccine, and I would say that what we are seeing at the pharmacy level across the province is a 500% increase from this time last year,” he explained. “It’s unprecedented demand.”

Bates also feels people have a better awareness of the threat of having a flu season combined with the continued battle against COVID-19, and the stress that would put on the healthcare system. He noted that this is also the earliest they have ever launched the flu shot campaign in Ontario, and people are trying to get in early.

“The government launched it officially on October 5 with distribution of the vaccine to primary care physicians, as well as others like pharmacies, so we’re all trying to cope with that demand and do our best to manage patients and work collaboratively with public health to make the program successful,” he explained.

Acknowledging the frustration people must be feeling over the situation, Bates encouraged them to remain calm and said some pharmacies are moving to a wait list system to avoid the need to cancel appointments.

“Unfortunately because there was an expectation and more supply was coming in the weeks and days that have preceded us in the last week, that’s meant that many pharmacists have had to call and cancel appointments and put people on the waiting list until they have more vaccine on hand,” he explained.

“We’re encouraging people to call ahead, because it can be frustrating to bounce from store to store even within primary care physician offices that are running clinics.”

Bates said the province had said another shipment is coming this month but added that pharmacies don’t yet know just how many supplies are coming, or when, making it difficult to determine how many appointments can be made.

“You don’t know if you’re going to have an order of 10 doses per day or 100 — so there’s some uncertainty there, which is why we’re in a bit of a holding pattern until we know exactly the supply that’s coming.”

Traditionally the onus of offering flu shot vaccinations have been on the shoulders of pharmacies and doctors offices. The shots are the responsibility of the province and then are distributed out by Toronto Public Health but the organization itself has usually only been responsible for vaccinations at public shelters and long term care homes.