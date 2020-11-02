Loading articles...

Car crash involving police cruiser causes closure on Parliament Street Monday morning

Last Updated Nov 2, 2020 at 9:16 am EST

A crash on Parliament Street has caused it to be closed between Bloor and Wellesley. (@680NEWSTraffic)

A crash on Monday morning involving a police cruiser on Parliament has resulted in the closing of the street from Bloor Street to Wellesley, in both directions for the investigation.

It happened at Parliament Street and St. James Avenue before 8:00 a.m.

Police told 680 NEWS that two vehicles were involved in the crash.

An officer was taken to hospital with non-serious injuries.

 

