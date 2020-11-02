Car crash involving police cruiser causes closure on Parliament Street Monday morning

A crash on Monday morning involving a police cruiser on Parliament has resulted in the closing of the street from Bloor Street to Wellesley, in both directions for the investigation.

It happened at Parliament Street and St. James Avenue before 8:00 a.m.

Police told 680 NEWS that two vehicles were involved in the crash.

An officer was taken to hospital with non-serious injuries.

#Chopper680 is over the scene of a collision involving a police cruiser at Bloor and Parliament. Parliament is closed both ways from Bloor down to Wellesley. It's jamming things up on WB Bloor and on the Bayview/Bloor ramp from the DVP. pic.twitter.com/Nt529PXhxs — 680 NEWS Traffic (@680NEWStraffic) November 2, 2020