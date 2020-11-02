Mental health support brought into Quebec City after fatal sword attack

Quebec City’s mayor is asking residents to lean on one another for support in their grief after a sword attack on Halloween night left two people dead and five more injured.

Extra mental health supports have been made available for those in Quebec’s capital after the city was shaken by the deadly attack.

The province’s public security minister, Genevieve Guilbault, said she has ensured that there are adequate services in place to help those who are grieving.

Two people were killed and five others wounded in the attack in Quebec City’s historic neighbourhood, allegedly carried out by a man wearing medieval garb who travelled there from Montreal’s north shore.

A 24-year-old suspect has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder.

Police identified the dead as Suzanne Clermont, a 61-year-old hairdresser, and Francois Duchesne, a 56-year-old museum worker.

Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume said the incident is particularly difficult for the city, which has not yet healed from a mass shooting outside a mosque three years ago that left six men dead.

Impromptu vigils and makeshift memorials quickly sprang up near the area where police say a young man went on a two-and-a-half hour rampage Saturday night, wielding a long, curved sword.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive.