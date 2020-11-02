Loading articles...

Last evacuation from Southeast Texas train derailment lifted

Last Updated Nov 2, 2020 at 9:44 pm EST

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — The last evacuation order has been lifted from the Southeast Texas vicinity of a freight train derailment that occurred last week, officials said Monday.

Schools near the derailment site will reopen Tuesday for the first time since they were closed after the Thursday morning derailment near Mauriceville, close to the Louisiana border, Orange County officials said.

There were no reports of injuries from the accident on the Kansas City Southern line, but the leakage of corrosive material prompted the evacuation order.

The Associated Press

