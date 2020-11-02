Loading articles...

Watch: Joe Biden gets help from rapper Eminem ahead of U.S. Election

Eminem granted Joe Biden his track 'Lose Yourself' to use ahead of the 2020 U.S. Election. Joe Biden/YouTube

Eminem has allowed Joe Biden’s presidential campaign to use his Academy Award winning song, ‘Lose Yourself‘, in a new ad released Monday.

The video shows American voters and Biden on the campaign trail with running mate, Kamala Harris.

Eminem shared the video on Twitter, writing: “One opportunity… #Vote.”

Monday’s video marks the first time the 48-year-old star has licensed one of his songs to a political candidate. Eminem has long shied away from granting the rights to his music.

The rapper has also been very vocal about his stance against president Donald Trump. In 2016, Eminem released ‘Campaign Speech,’ which he released a few weeks before the last election.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
COLLISION: #WBQEW approaching Third Line. Left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:59 AM
All weather alerts have come to an end. Wind is still very strong for us today. Wintry start to the week but it wil…
Latest Weather
Read more