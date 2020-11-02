Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Watch: Joe Biden gets help from rapper Eminem ahead of U.S. Election
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Nov 2, 2020 3:28 pm EST
Eminem granted Joe Biden his track 'Lose Yourself' to use ahead of the 2020 U.S. Election. Joe Biden/YouTube
Eminem has allowed Joe Biden’s presidential campaign to use his Academy Award winning song, ‘
Lose Yourself‘, in a new ad released Monday.
The video shows American voters and Biden on the campaign trail with running mate, Kamala Harris.
VIDEO
Eminem shared the video on Twitter, writing: “One opportunity… #Vote.”
Monday’s video marks the first time the 48-year-old star has licensed one of his songs to a political candidate. Eminem has long shied away from granting the rights to his music.
The rapper has also been very vocal about his stance against president Donald Trump. In 2016, Eminem released ‘
Campaign Speech,’ which he released a few weeks before the last election.
