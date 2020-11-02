Loading articles...

GO Transit bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

Last Updated Nov 2, 2020 at 8:37 am EST

A GO Transit bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

Metrolinx said the operator covers GO bus Route 36, between Brampton and York Mills, and last worked on October 25th.

The transit agency said the risk to customers is low, as all staff wear personal protective equipment and bus operators sit behind a protective barrier.

All customers who were on that route have been contacted out of an abundance of caution.

