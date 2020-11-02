Ford government says decision to ease modified Stage 2 restrictions 'coming very soon'

Ontario’s government is reviewing data on COVID-19 hotspots and the efficiency modified Stage 2 restrictions have had in regions hardest hit by the virus.

On Monday, premier Doug Ford said his government will look into a plan to ease certain restrictions across Toronto, Peel, York and Ottawa such as a return to indoor dining and reopening gyms across these regions.

“I know Dr. [David] Williams is putting the plan in front of us and, again, I am going to be in full communication with the mayors of all the regions in making sure they have the support that these restaurants need,” Ford said.

“We [Ford and Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie] both agree that we have to do it safely. Very safely. We will be able to review what the health table brought to us and we will make that decision very soon.”

News of the government considering easing modified Stage 2 restrictions in certain regions comes after some troubling data courtesy of health officials in the province.

From Oct. 18 to Oct. 24, Brampton recorded a test positivity rate of 9.6 per cent; more than double of any other jurisdictions across other COVID-19 hotspots.

Mississauga, meanwhile, saw a rate of 4.4 per cent.

Last week, Ford’s government released updated data showing where Ontario could be headed with the second wave.

Among the findings, health officials predict Ontario will see around 800 to 1,200 new COVID-19 cases a day through Nov. and compared these projections to that of Michigan, citing a similar trajectory.

Ford says Peel and Toronto represent 62 percent of cases in Ontario.

Meantime for Toronto, data suggests that since Aug. 1, 22 percent of new COVID-19 cases are out of Toronto schools and daycares followed by LTC homes (18 percent) with restaurants, bars and clubs accounting for 14 percent of infections.

“I have to rely on our medical officers. Don’t kid yourself for a minute. We have some real deep debates in caucus and cabinet. We don’t all agree,” Ford said.

“We have to make a decision and move forward so let’s see what the health table has for us and hopefully we’ll have some better news in the coming day.”