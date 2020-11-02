Loading articles...

Police watchdog investigating man's death after fall from highway overpass

Last Updated Nov 2, 2020 at 10:51 pm EST

The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a man fell from an overpass by Dundas Street East and the DVP on Nov. 2, 2020. (WALTER KOROLEWYCH/CITYNEWS)

Ontario’s police watchdog says they are investigating a man’s death after he fell from a highway overpass Monday afternoon.

Toronto police tweeted at around 5 p.m. they had been called to the overpass by Dundas Street East and the Don Valley Parkway for a person in crisis.

At around 6:20 p.m., police said the Mobile Crisis Intervention Team was at the scene talking to the person.

Police later said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) had invoked their mandate and could no longer comment on the incident.

The SIU is called in where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police and members of the public.

 

 

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 44 minutes ago
CLEAR! All lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:02 PM
Unbelievable. #Eta is now the strongest storm of the 2020 season, beating #Laura by just 3 mb...and it's November.…
Latest Weather
Read more