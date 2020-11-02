Police watchdog investigating man's death after fall from highway overpass

Ontario’s police watchdog says they are investigating a man’s death after he fell from a highway overpass Monday afternoon.

Toronto police tweeted at around 5 p.m. they had been called to the overpass by Dundas Street East and the Don Valley Parkway for a person in crisis.

At around 6:20 p.m., police said the Mobile Crisis Intervention Team was at the scene talking to the person.

Police later said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) had invoked their mandate and could no longer comment on the incident.

The SIU is called in where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police and members of the public.