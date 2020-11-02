City working with health officials to safely open outdoor rinks

The recent chilly temperatures have many wondering about how they can keep active outside this winter.

The City of Toronto says it’s working with public health on operation plans for it’s outdoor rinks in 2020. As of now rinks are slated to open on November 28 and December 5.

A city spokesperson says skaters should expect capacity to be reduced to allow for physical distancing. In addition there will be enhanced cleaning.

“Access to the City’s outdoor rinks, participant capacity and types of ice use are contingent on orders from the Province of Ontario and recommendations from Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health that are in place at the time of opening. The City’s arenas currently offer leisure skating.”

Mayor John Tory says he sees the outdoor rink plans being similar to the way swimming pools operated this past summer.

“I expect there will be details that will accompany the use of out facilities in the winter that will be similar. We will come forward with that as a consolidated package before too long.”

Swimming pools opened over the summer but under strict rules including capacity and time limits. Swimmer also had to provide their contact information.

The city says there will be more information to share on outdoor ice rinks and outdoor hockey closer to the end of November.