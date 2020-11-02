Charges laid following Toronto Halloween party with 60-70 people in attendance

Toronto’s incident commander says while most people properly adhered to safety protocols across this City this Halloween weekend, one organizer is facing charges after hosting a huge party.

At the City’s COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Matthew Pegg said police responded to one party that had well over the maximum of 10 people allowed indoors.

“I am pleased to report that our officers only had to respond to, and deal with, one large Halloween gathering which involved approximately 60 to 70 people,” Pegg said.

“This event was responded to and dealt with quickly. It’s my understanding charges were laid against one of the organizers of the event and that this matter remains under investigation.”

Over the weekend, Pegg says his enforcement team responded to 33 complaints related to private gatherings.

Only two of them, including the aforementioned party, resulted in action being required and two tickets being issued.

“I want to both acknowledge and thank everyone in Toronto for their consideration this weekend and for continuing to follow the public health measures as we work together to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Pegg added.

Under province-wide rules, the bylaw, including the one for Toronto, states that anyone caught hosting a get-together of more than 10 people indoors could be hit with a maximum fine of $10,000 while those in attendance could be fined $750.