Blue Jays' Ryu, Montoyo among finalists for MLB awards
by Michael Ranger, News Staff
Posted Nov 2, 2020 10:14 pm EST
Toronto Blue Jays' Hyun-Jin Ryu pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of Game 2 of an American League wild-card baseball series Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Chris O'Meara/AP) (Chris O'Meara/AP)
The Toronto Blue Jays surprised many in the baseball world this year.
Two of the people most responsible for the team’s surprise success have been named finalists for end of the season awards.
Blue Jays’ ace Hyun-Jin Ryu is up for the American League’s Cy Young Award.
Ryu had an exceptional year with the Blue Jays. The 33-year-old put up a 5-2 record, with a 2.69 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 67 innings pitched. The South Korean native has established himself as an ace with Toronto, which is exactly what the Blue Jays wanted when they signed him to a four-year, $80-million contract.
Montoyo received criticism from fans for some head-scratching decisions in his second season at the helm. Nonetheless he led the team to their first playoff appearance since 2016.