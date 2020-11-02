Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bill introduced to provide businesses with direct access to rent relief
by the canadian press
Posted Nov 2, 2020 4:05 pm EST
Chairs are turned upside down on the bar at a closed restaurant, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. As some British Columbia businesses prepare to reopen their doors on Tuesday when the province enters the second phase of its COVID-19 restart plan, others say they're holding off while they grapple with new health protocols. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
OTTAWA — The federal government has introduced a long-awaited bill to provide businesses with direct access to emergency rent relief — almost a month after announcing the new measure.
The bill would also extend the federal emergency wage subsidy until June 2021.
The government’s previous rent relief program was widely criticized because it needed buy-in from landlords, many of whom did not participate.
The new Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy is intended to allow commercial tenants to apply directly for rent and mortgage-interest support.
Until Dec. 19, it would cover up to 65 per cent of eligible expenses to businesses, charities and non-profits that have suffered a revenue drop due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Claims could be made retroactively for the period that began on Sept. 27.
Businesses that are forced to shut their doors due to the pandemic would be eligible for another 25 per cent.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland first announced the new rent relief program on Oct. 9.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2020.