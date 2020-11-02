Loading articles...

2 dead in Delaware after wind tips lift 120 feet in air

Last Updated Nov 2, 2020 at 9:14 pm EST

BETHANY BEACH, Del. — Two men in Delaware died Monday after a strong wind tipped over a lift that was holding them about 120 feet in the air, authorities said.

State police said the men were installing an antenna on a water tower in Bethany Beach when a strong wind caused the lift holding them to tip over. The lift became tangled in surrounding electrical wires as it fell to the ground.

A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from Puerto Rico, were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities withheld their names pending notification of family members.

The Associated Press

