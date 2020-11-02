Loading articles...

2 13-year-old girls missing from Scarborough

Emma Ferriera (left) and Lily Erner (right) went missing on Nov. 2, 2020. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of two 13-year-old girls who went missing from Scarborough Monday morning.

Police say the two girls were last seen together in the Bennett Road and Lawrence Avenue East area just before 10 a.m.

Police have released photos of the two girls (see above).

Emma Ferriera is described as five feet seven inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with a slim build, long wavy dark brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black ‘Bench’ jacket, grey hoodie, black jeans, and a black toque. She is believed to be carrying a grey backpack.

Lily Erner is described as five feet one inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with a slim build, light brown or blonde shoulder-length wavy hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a rose gold puffy jacket, black shirt, black pants and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

