Man seriously injured in stabbing near Queen and Jarvis

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing downtown.

Police said they were called to the Queen Street East and Richmond Street East area at around 2:20 p.m. Sunday for a report of an altercation between two people

The victim was stabbed and also sprayed with an unknown substance, police said.

EMS said they transported the victim to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

 

