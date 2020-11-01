Loading articles...

Snow, windy conditions make for challenging driving conditions

A snow covered Highway 401 in Toronto by Bathurst Street on Nov. 1, 2020. (MTO)

You might wake up to a winter wonderland on Monday as the season’s first snow fell across the Greater Toronto Area Sunday evening.

A special weather statement for Toronto was issued by Environment Canada on Sunday, with one-to-three centimetres expected in some areas.

The federal weather agency also warned of strong winds and low visibility in some areas.

Areas north of Toronto reported blustery conditions and heavy snow squalls.

You can check out the complete weather forecast here.

COLLISION - #EB401 express at Keele. Left lane is blocked.
Conditions out west in Mount Forest!
