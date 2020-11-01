Loading articles...

Police hunt for suspect in medieval garb after stabbings in Quebec City

Last Updated Nov 1, 2020 at 12:28 am EDT

QUEBEC — Police in Quebec City are hunting for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left “multiple victims.”

They say it happened near the national assembly.

Police are asking those in the area to stay indoors.

There’s no word on how many people were hurt or the severity of their injuries.

The Canadian Press

