'Multiple victims' and 1 dead in two separate shootings in Niagara region

Niagara police say “multiple victims” have been seriously injured following a late night shooting in Niagara Falls.

Police say they were called to the area of Centre Street and Ellen Avenue just before midnight following reports of gun shots.

Police have not released any further details except to say that “multiple victims were located suffering from gunshot wounds” and that all the victims were taken to hospital suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not revealed the number of victims or their ages or genders.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are also unknown but police say it appears to be a targeted incident. No suspect description has been released.

Meanwhile, Niagara police were called to a separate shooting in the town of Lincoln just after midnight that has left one person dead.

Investigators were called to Fracchioni Drive and Cachet Court around 12:10 a.m. following reports of a suspicious person in the area.

A search of the area turned up a deceased male within a residence.

Police have yet to release any suspect information but say it appears to be a targeted shooting at this point.