Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland says she's isolating at home

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during a news conference on parliament hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she’s isolating at home.

Freeland — who is also federal finance minister — has tweeted she has had a COVID-19 test and is waiting for the results.

She says she got an exposure notification from the COVID Alert app.

The app lets users know when someone they’ve been in contact with tests positive.

Freeland is offering thanks to the ”excellent health care professionals.”

