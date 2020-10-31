Loading articles...

US Coast Guard ship assigned to Arctic instead of Antarctic

Last Updated Oct 31, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT

JUNEAU, Alaska — The U.S. Coast Guard has assigned its icebreaker Polar Star to the Arctic in December instead of its normal role in supporting Antarctic affairs.

The Polar Star’s change in deployment was due to concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement also echoes concerns from military commanders in Alaska about security in the region, the Juneau Empire reported Friday.

“The Arctic is no longer an emerging frontier, but is instead a region of growing national importance,” said Coast Guard Vice Adm. Linda Fagan, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area. “The Coast Guard is committed to protecting U.S. sovereignty and working with our partners to uphold a safe, secure, and rules-based Arctic.”

The 44-year-old ship built in Seattle typically supports Operation Deep Freeze during the Antarctic summer from September to March, the Coast Guard said in a statement. Its standard role is to help clear sea ice in the region to allow supply ships to reach McMurdo Station, the largest community in Antarctica and a vital research station. Those operations will now be conducted by aircraft.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
#EB401 east of the 407 - 2 right lanes blocked with a collision
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 43 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Heads up for very strong wind SUNDAY!!You may want to take any 👻Halloween pumpkin 🎃 decorations down tonight or early to…
Latest Weather
Read more