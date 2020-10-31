Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Orthodox priest shot at church in France, attacker at large
by Angela Charlton, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 31, 2020 12:50 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 31, 2020 at 12:58 pm EDT
LYON, France — French police say a Greek Orthodox priest was shot Saturday outside his church in the city of Lyon, and police are hunting for the assailant.
The priest is in a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit in the abdomen, a police official told The Associated Press. The attacker was alone and fired from a hunting rifle, said the official, who was not authorized to be publicly named.
Police locked down the neighbourhood around the church and warned the public on Twitter to stay away.
The reason for the attack is unclear. It comes two days after an Islamic extremist knife attack at a Catholic church in the French city of Nice that killed three people, amid tensions over the publication of caricatures mocking the Muslim Prophet Muhammad.