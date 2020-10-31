Ontario reports 1,015 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

Ontario is reporting 1,015 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the second-highest single-day count recorded in the province.

It’s the second time in a week that the provincial total of new cases has eclipsed 1,000. The first time occurred back on Oct. 25 when 1,094 new cases were reported.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 914, up from 802 just a week ago.

More than 77 per cent of the new cases are in the provincial hotspots of Toronto (325), Peel Region (282), Ottawa (94), and York Region (88).

However, a number of other regions reported double-digit increases including Hamilton (41), Halton (31), Durham (23), Niagara (23) Waterloo (22), Simcoe-Muskoka (20), Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (13) and Windsor-Essex (10).

People between the ages of 20 and 59 account for 65 per cent of the new cases reported.

Provincial officials say they conducted 41,920 tests in the previous 24-hour period, raising the positivity rate to 2.4 per cent.

For the second day in a row, nine new deaths were reported – five from long-term care settings – raising the provincial total to 3,136.

The number of hospitalizations remains over 300, increasing slightly to 320, while the number of patients in the ICU and on ventilators remained virtually unchanged from the previous day.