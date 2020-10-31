James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery dies at age 90: BBC report

Sir Sean Connery, the actor best known for his portrayal of James Bond, has died at the age of 90 according to reports out of England.

Connery grew up in near poverty in the slums of Edinburgh and worked a number of menial jobs before his bodybuilding hobby helped launch his acting career.

He starred as British agent 007, the character created by novelist Ian Fleming, in “Dr. No” in 1962. He would reprise the Bond role again in “From Russia with Love” (1963), “Goldfinger” (1964), “Thunderball” (1965) and “You Only Live Twice” (1967).

But Connery grew unhappy being defined by the role and decided to leave the popular franchise. He was lured back for 1971’s “Diamonds Are Forever” and insisted it would be his last time as Bond.

Twelve years later, at age 53, Connery was back as 007 in “Never Say Never Again”.

Outside of the Bond franchise, Connery appeared in such films as Alfred Hitchcock’s “Marnie”, “The Man Who Would be King”, Steven Spielberg’s “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” and the Cold War thriller “The Hunt for Red October”.

During his celebrated career, Connery won an Academy Award, three Golden Globes, and two BAFTA awards.