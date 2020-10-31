Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Britain imposes month-long lockdown to curb coronavirus
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 31, 2020 3:58 pm EDT
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, a lone man walks, past the famous Cavern club and other closed pubs and bars as new anti-coronavirus measures are set to come into force in Liverpool, England. Hundreds of thousands of jobs in Britain hang in the balance as employers try to plot their way through a resurgence of the coronavirus without the backstop of a national salary support program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced England will start a month-long lockdown next week.
Johnson says the new measures will begin Thursday and last until Dec. 2. Non-essential shops must close and people can only leave home for a shortlist of reasons.
Unlike the U.K.’s first lockdown, schools, universities and manufacturing businesses will stay open.
The U.K. reported more than 21,900 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the country’s total to more than 1 million. Britain has reported 46,665 deaths, the fifth-highest death toll in the world.