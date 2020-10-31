Britain imposes month-long lockdown to curb coronavirus

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced England will start a month-long lockdown next week.

Johnson says the new measures will begin Thursday and last until Dec. 2. Non-essential shops must close and people can only leave home for a shortlist of reasons.

Unlike the U.K.’s first lockdown, schools, universities and manufacturing businesses will stay open.

The U.K. reported more than 21,900 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the country’s total to more than 1 million. Britain has reported 46,665 deaths, the fifth-highest death toll in the world.