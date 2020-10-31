Loading articles...

AK-House-1-elected

Last Updated Oct 31, 2020 at 4:02 pm EDT

10-31-20 11:54,,

TEST BULLETIN (AP) — The following is a TEST. Don Young, GOP,

elected U.S. House, District 1, Alaska.

AP Elections 10-31-2020 11:54

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
#EB401 east of the 407 - 2 right lanes blocked with a collision
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 43 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Heads up for very strong wind SUNDAY!!You may want to take any 👻Halloween pumpkin 🎃 decorations down tonight or early to…
Latest Weather
Read more