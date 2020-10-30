Ways to celebrate Halloween safely and indoors this year

Hallo-week is well underway, but the real treat is the day of Halloween. This year for some areas in Ontario, traditional door-to-door trick or treating is not recommended, so many are looking for ways to entertain themselves indoors while still keeping the Halloween spirit alive.

From indoor candy scavenger hunts, to virtual costume parties, to DIY crafts, the ideas are endless.

Here are a few thing you can do virtually:

The Ontario Science Centre

The Ontario Science Centre is hosting Spooky Science week. You can watch their video on creepy crawlies or try one of their DIY experiments. On October 31 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on their YouTube channel, they will be hosting a live Virtual Star Party.

The last time we had a full moon on Halloween night was back in 1944. The science centre will take you far into the galaxy where you can admire the stars and scariest places in the universe.

Hershey Treat Quest

Have Snapchat? Hershey Treat Quest, has teamed up with Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada in a Snapchat game, aimed to help underprivileged kids. The game allows players to find candy and unlock donations that will go to the charity. Hershey Canada plans to donate up to $10,000.

Vaughan Public Libraries

Vaughan Public Libraries is hosting a Family Halloween party on October 31 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

ReelHeart Spooky Stories Halloween Party

You can also listen to spooky stories over zoom on Halloween night from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. with the ReelHeart Spooky Stories Halloween Party. You will need to purchase tickets for this event.

City of Toronto

The City of Toronto’s yearly pumpkin parade is going digital. They are asking people to share pictures of their carved pumpkins and take a look at other creations by using #pumpkinparadesTO.